Musk assures he won't cut-off Anthropic's access to SpaceX servers

AI dominance

Anthropic's growth and xAI deal

Musk acknowledged that he was wrong about Anthropic. He said, "Winning was never in the set of possible outcomes for Anthropic." However, even then, the company had already established itself as a leader in the AI space with enterprises. Now, as of July 2026, Anthropic is one of SpaceX's biggest customers after signing a deal to buy 300 megawatts (MW) of compute power from xAI's Colossus 1 data center near Memphis.