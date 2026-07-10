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Musk assures he won't cut-off Anthropic's access to SpaceX servers
Musk praised Claude maker and said such actions were "not his style"

Musk assures he won't cut-off Anthropic's access to SpaceX servers

By Akash Pandey
Jul 10, 2026
02:09 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk has assured that he won't terminate Anthropic's access to SpaceX servers. The assurance comes after some users on X expressed concerns over the possibility of Musk ending support for a competitor. Responding to these fears, Musk praised Claude maker and said such actions were "not his style." He also admitted his previous skepticism about Anthropic was misplaced.

AI dominance

Anthropic's growth and xAI deal

Musk acknowledged that he was wrong about Anthropic. He said, "Winning was never in the set of possible outcomes for Anthropic." However, even then, the company had already established itself as a leader in the AI space with enterprises. Now, as of July 2026, Anthropic is one of SpaceX's biggest customers after signing a deal to buy 300 megawatts (MW) of compute power from xAI's Colossus 1 data center near Memphis.

Strategic partnership

Musk's commitment to not harm competitors

The deal between Anthropic and SpaceX's xAI unit is worth around $40 billion in revenue. Under the agreement, Anthropic will pay $1.25 billion per month until May 2029. Google has also signed a similar agreement to lease SpaceX infrastructure until June 2029 for $920 million per month. Despite being a competitor, Musk promised he would never harm them intentionally or cut them off in a way that could hurt their business significantly.

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Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's response

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Fair play

Tesla's open tech policy

Musk highlighted Tesla's decision in 2014 not to sue anyone who wants to use its technology in good faith. He also mentioned that Tesla opened its Supercharger network and charging port design for competitors. Despite being known for aggressive tactics against rivals, like suing OpenAI, Musk has made it clear he won't take such measures against Anthropic.

AI distilling

AI distilling in the industry

In February, Anthropic accused three Chinese model makers of "distilling" technology from Claude. This is a process where one model maker creates multiple fake accounts to send prompts to a competitor and learn how it works. During his trial against OpenAI, Musk acknowledged that AI distilling was real and said "generally AI companies distill other AI companies."

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