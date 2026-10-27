Mussoorie student Kabir Gupta creates AI MediTrack explaining medical reports
Kabir Gupta, a 17-year-old class 12th student from Woodstock School in Mussoorie, has created MediTrack, an artificial intelligence tool that turns complicated medical reports into simple explanations in local Indian languages, via WhatsApp and voice/video.
It is designed to help older adults and those in smaller towns who might struggle with English medical terms.
Kabir Gupta's MediTrack processed 1,000+ reports
Inspired by assisting his grandfather at his clinic in Muzaffarnagar and seeing patients struggle to understand their reports, Kabir built MediTrack to break down confusing jargon.
The tool has already processed over 1,000 reports and teamed up with several doctors and hospitals.
It has also caught attention at major competitions, placing in the top 2% globally at the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurship Competition.