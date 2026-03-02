MWC 2026: AI, robotics, and next-gen chips in the spotlight
MWC 2026 is happening right now in Barcelona, March 2-5, bringing together companies and attendees from around the world.
It spotlights Agentic AI, robotics, and next-gen chips.
Major launches and innovations so far
Honor dropped a robot phone with a 200MP camera mounted on a robotic arm that can move and track subjects, while Xiaomi rolled out a Leica Leitzphone edition and new Xiaomi Tag.
Lenovo showed off its modular ThinkBook AI PC and Legion Go Fold.
Keynotes are diving into ConnectAI networks, the leap from telco to techco, cutting-edge AI trends, and even space-borne networks and satellites.
What to expect from the event
MWC isn't just about flashy launches—it's where industry leaders talk about what's next in mobile tech.
Expect big conversations on how AI is changing telecom and what next-generation networks could look like.
The event also features panels, demos, and exhibits throughout the venue.