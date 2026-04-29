Why Trump administration seeks to mend ties with Anthropic

The Donald Trump administration is reversing its stance on the use of Anthropic 's artificial intelligence (AI) tools by federal government agencies. Axios reports that the White House is looking for ways to re-establish ties with Anthropic, despite earlier concerns over supply chain risks. This comes after failed negotiations between Anthropic and the Pentagon over using its AI in classified missions due to security concerns.

Past remarks Trump previously labeled Anthropic a 'woke' company Following the failed negotiations, Trump had criticized Anthropic as a "radical left, woke company." He called their attempt to pressure the Department of War into complying with their terms of service a "disastrous mistake." Trump also announced plans for a six-month phase-out period for agencies using Anthropic's products at different levels.

Policy shift Draft executive action in the works to ease tensions The Axios report reveals a draft executive action is being prepared to ease the tensions between Anthropic and the administration. The new draft has been described as a way to "save face and bring them back in." Senior White House officials, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, recently had a productive meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on potential collaboration.

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AI talks White House engaging with industry for AI model guidance The White House is also talking to companies from different industries to develop guidance and best practices for using Mythos, Anthropic's new AI model. The company had previously deemed it too risky to release publicly. These meetings include "table reads" of potential guidance that could reverse the earlier directive against using Anthropic's tools in government.

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Official statement White House responds to Axios report Responding to the Axios report, the White House said, "The White House continues to proactively engage across government and industry to protect our country and the American people, including by working with frontier AI labs." It added that "the collective effort of all involved will ultimately benefit our economy and country. However, any policy announcement will come directly from the President and anything else is pure speculation."