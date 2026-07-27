Nadella says US leads by trust, Altman warns 'AI authoritarianism'
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just weighed in on the global AI race.
Nadella says the US is ahead thanks to trust and teamwork, pointing out that Chinese models depend on US cloud technology.
Altman, meanwhile, is worried about a few companies controlling too much power: he warns this could lead to "AI authoritarianism," and pushes for more people to have access to advanced AI.
China Kimi K3 launch sparks debate
Nadella believes a collaborative, global approach keeps the US strong in AI innovation.
Altman's focus is on avoiding monopolies, so society benefits from new technology.
Their comments come as China launches open-source models like Kimi K3, sparking fresh debates about regulation and fair competition worldwide.