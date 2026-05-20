Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis discovered in Thailand is Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur
Technology
A massive new dinosaur called Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis has been discovered in Thailand.
This gentle giant, weighing about 27 tons and stretching 90 feet long, is now the largest dinosaur ever found in Southeast Asia.
The fossils were first uncovered by a local villager back in 2016.
Nagatitan fossils fill Southeast Asia gap
Nagatitan lived around 113 million years ago and its fossils, like huge leg bones and vertebrae, help fill a big gap in Southeast Asia's dino history.
Its name nods to the mythical Naga serpent and the Chaiyaphum region where it was found.
Scientists think this long-necked herbivore thrived in dry areas with rivers and forests, munching on tall plants that other dinos couldn't reach.
This discovery could inspire even more dino hunts across Thailand!