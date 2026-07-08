NammaKasa AI platform by Jyothish VM helps Bengaluru report garbage

NammaKasa reports prompt verified cleanups

Since launch, people have sent in over 5,200 reports across 338 wards, with more than 200 black spots already cleaned up (most in Mahadevapura).

Civic volunteers and BSWML Marshals are now using NammaKasa too, posting a verification photo after cleaning as proof.

The app's transparency has won praise for letting everyone track ward progress.

Up next? Jyothish hopes to team up with the government and use this model to fix other city headaches like potholes and broken streetlights, all part of a bigger push for civic accountability.