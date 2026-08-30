Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope set to probe dark energy
Technology
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is gearing up to explore one of the universe's biggest puzzles: dark energy, which is making the universe expand faster and faster.
With a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble's, it will scan huge stretches of space and help us piece together how the cosmos works.
Roman telescope will map galaxy motions
Thanks to its wide-field technology, Roman will let scientists map galaxies on a massive scale and watch how they move over time.
This could reveal what dark energy is really doing, and maybe even give clues about things like dark matter and how galaxies are born.