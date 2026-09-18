Nancy Grace Roman Telescope snaps 1st images while en route
Technology
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope just snapped its very first images in space, while still on its way to its final destination.
Launched in August 2026, the telescope's 300MP infrared camera is up and running, though the first photos are a bit blurry while NASA fine-tunes everything.
Roman mission extended to 22 years
Roman is currently traveling about 1 million miles out to its observation spot, and it's set for a much longer mission than planned, now 22 years instead of 10.
Its wide field of view is massive, covering an area 100 times larger than Hubble can see at once.
With this upgrade, scientists hope to unlock new secrets about dark matter, how the universe expands, and even spot distant exoplanets.