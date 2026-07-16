NASA accelerates Artemis III to send 4 astronauts into LEO
NASA is picking up the pace for Artemis III, aiming to launch four astronauts into low Earth orbit (LEO).
The first landing of humans on the lunar surface since 1972 is a milestone actually planned for Artemis IV in late 2028, and it's all about testing how Orion docks with SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers, big steps toward living and working on the moon for real.
NASA teams advance SLS assembly rehearsals
At Kennedy Space Center, NASA teams are busy assembling the giant SLS rocket: core stage and engine block are already together, two engines are prepped, and boosters are being checked out.
The crew is deep into simulations too, practicing everything from propellant loading to terminal count operations and launch day operations, so they're ready for whatever space throws at them.