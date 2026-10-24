NASA accelerates Moon return, testing SpaceX and Blue Origin landers
Technology
NASA is picking up the pace for its return to the Moon, taking cues from the Apollo era.
Next summer, Artemis III will practice docking with SpaceX and Blue Origin landers, a key step before aiming for a crewed Moon landing in 2028 with Artemis IV.
The final pick between SpaceX and Blue Origin as the lander partner will happen closer to launch.
NASA plans south pole Moon base
Looking ahead, NASA wants to set up a moon base near the Moon's south pole. This spot will support astronauts and gear, with rover missions planned and equipment prepped ahead of time.
To make all this happen faster, NASA is reviving some old-school Apollo strategies, cutting red tape and focusing on what works.