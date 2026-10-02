NASA advances PRIMA probe explorer to study far infrared cosmos

NASA just moved its PRIMA mission to the next phase, bringing us closer to exploring the universe in far-infrared light, a wavelength we haven't really seen before.

As the first of NASA's "Probe Explorers," PRIMA hopes to unlock new secrets about how planets, stars, and black holes form.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, called it "humanity's next window into the deep universe," which honestly sounds pretty exciting.