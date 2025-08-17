NASA and Google are training AI to treat astronauts
NASA and Google are working together to test an AI-powered medical assistant for astronauts heading to the Moon and Mars.
This smart system, called the Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant (CMO-DA), is being tested as NASA prepares for Artemis missions.
It uses advanced machine learning to help diagnose and treat health issues right on board—no waiting for Earth replies needed.
AI could also help in remote areas on Earth
Because messages between Mars and Earth can take up to 45 minutes, CMO-DA steps in with instant support when every second counts.
Early results indicate the possibility of reliable diagnoses based on symptoms described by crew members.
NASA and Google are fine-tuning it with real doctors' input, and they see big potential for using this tech in remote places here on Earth where getting a doctor isn't easy.