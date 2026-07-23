NASA and ISRO's NISAR satellite images show hummingbird shaped crevasses
Technology
NASA and ISRO's NISAR satellite just caught a cool sight, a bird-shaped formation on Antarctica's ice sheet.
The radar image shows Nunatak Zaterjavshijsja, a mountain surrounded by glaciers, with sharp green crevasses that look like a hummingbird thanks to the way the ice is moving.
NISAR reveals hidden glacial stress patterns
Launched in July 2025 from India, the $1.5 billion NISAR uses advanced dual radar to see through snow and ice, revealing hidden features and glacial stress patterns.
Beyond Antarctica, it helps scientists track things like melting ice and shifting ecosystems worldwide, giving us a much clearer picture of how our planet is changing.