NASA and Katalyst to save falling Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory

Link spacecraft to raise Swift orbit

Launching on June 27, 2026, Swift Boost will send a spacecraft called Link (built in just nine months) aboard Northrop Grumman's last Pegasus XL rocket.

Link will use robotic arms to grab the observatory and push it into a higher orbit, giving it at least five more years of life.

It's tricky because Swift wasn't built for docking or repairs, plus there are risks like equipment failure and solar storms, but if this works, NASA could have a new way to keep old satellites running instead of letting them burn up.