NASA and NOAA: 2026 Antarctic ozone hole 7th-largest, recovery ongoing
Scientists from NASA and NOAA say the Antarctic ozone hole reached 10.5 million square miles on September 18, 2026, its maximum extent this year, and the 2026 ozone hole was the seventh-largest ever recorded based on its average seasonal area over September 7 to October 13.
While that sounds worrying, experts at NASA and NOAA reassure us that global efforts are still helping the ozone layer slowly recover.
Ozone could recover by the 2070s
Between early September and mid-October, the ozone hole was more than twice the size of the United States, with ozone levels dropping to their lowest reading of 2026 on October 17.
But there's good news: thanks to international agreements like the Montreal Protocol cutting out harmful chemicals, scientists think the Antarctic ozone hole could fully bounce back by the 2070s.
It's proof that global teamwork really can make a difference for our planet.