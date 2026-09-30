NASA and SpaceX to launch Crew-13 Thursday from Cape Canaveral

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to launch Crew-13 on Thursday at 11:10am EDT from Cape Canaveral, sending Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov to the International Space Station.

The team will spend six months working on Expedition 75.

The weather is looking pretty good with a 60% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff, but if things don't go as planned, there's a backup slot set for Friday morning.