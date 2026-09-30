NASA and SpaceX to launch Crew-13 Thursday from Cape Canaveral
NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to launch Crew-13 on Thursday at 11:10am EDT from Cape Canaveral, sending Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov to the International Space Station.
The team will spend six months working on Expedition 75.
The weather is looking pretty good with a 60% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff, but if things don't go as planned, there's a backup slot set for Friday morning.
NASA streaming begins 9:20am EDT
Want to see liftoff in real time? NASA starts streaming at 9:20am EDT on Thursday, October 1, across NASA's YouTube channel, Space.com, and SpaceX's expected to host its own webcast on its Crew-13 mission page and X.
There will be a post-launch press conference around lunchtime (12:45 p.m.), docking coverage from 5:20pm. and you can catch the crew's welcome ceremony at 8:45pm. so plenty of chances to tune in and follow their journey!