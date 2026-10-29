NASA Artemis I shows Aspergillus niger can survive in space
Technology
NASA's Artemis I mission didn't just orbit the moon: it also helped scientists see if black fungus (Aspergillus niger) can survive in space.
Turns out, it totally can.
Researchers are hoping these findings could help keep astronauts safer and maybe even spark new medical breakthroughs.
Scientists to analyze DNA and proteins
All 20 fungus samples, including some mutant strains, grew just fine with no contamination, even in harsh space conditions.
Next up, scientists will dig deeper into how these fungi adapt by studying their DNA and proteins back on Earth.
Understanding this could lead to better astronaut protection and possibly could have medical uses.