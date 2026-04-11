NASA Artemis II crew lands safely after orbiting the moon
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just made history, landing safely in the Pacific after orbiting the moon.
Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hanson caught rare views of the moon's far side and even witnessed a total solar eclipse.
Their high-speed re-entry at Mach 33 marks a big step forward for lunar exploration.
Second-grader's 'Rise' used as 0-gravity indicator
A small toy called "Rise" floated with the astronauts as their zero-gravity indicator.
Designed by second-grader Lucas Ye after participating in NASA and Freelancer's design competition, Rise was inspired by the iconic Apollo 8 "Earthrise" photo and features symbols like the moon and Orion constellation, reminding everyone that big dreams can start small.