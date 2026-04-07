NASA Artemis II crew reaches 406770km from Earth
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew has officially traveled farther from Earth than any humans before — 406770km out. This milestone, set on April 6, 2026, beats the old Apollo 13 record.
The team (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) made history together.
Artemis II witnesses total solar eclipse
Besides smashing records, the crew witnessed a total solar eclipse and saw Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Saturn from space, a view you don't get every day.
They also caught glimpses of legendary Apollo landing sites.
Artemis II is paving the way for NASA's next big lunar adventures, including Artemis IV, a two-astronaut mission near the south pole in 2028.