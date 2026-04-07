NASA Artemis II flies 400170km in crewed Moon flyby Technology Apr 07, 2026

NASA just pulled off something big: Artemis II sent astronauts farther from Earth than ever before, clocking over 400170km in a single flyby on April 6, 2026.

This marks the first time in more than 50 years that humans have returned to the Moon on a crewed mission.

The crew (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) spent their time observing and photographing the Moon's surface up close to better understand its colors and landscape.