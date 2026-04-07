NASA Artemis II flies 400170km in crewed Moon flyby
NASA just pulled off something big: Artemis II sent astronauts farther from Earth than ever before, clocking over 400170km in a single flyby on April 6, 2026.
This marks the first time in more than 50 years that humans have returned to the Moon on a crewed mission.
The crew (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) spent their time observing and photographing the Moon's surface up close to better understand its colors and landscape.
Artemis II live stream from NASA
Anyone curious can catch real-time updates from the Artemis II crew thanks to NASA's live stream.
Their live reports give everyone a front-row seat to lunar discoveries and help scientists (and space fans) learn more about what makes the Moon tick.
As NASA's Kelsey Young put it, there is nothing like seeing things through human eyes when it comes to exploring new worlds.