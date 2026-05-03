NASA Artemis II named moon crater for Carroll Taylor
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission made history on April 6, 2026, sending astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen farther from Earth than any humans before, over 399116km away.
But beyond the record-breaking distance, the crew shared a heartfelt moment by naming a moon crater after Wiseman's late wife, Carroll Taylor.
Christina Koch suggested crater naming
The idea came from Koch and was quickly embraced by the team.
Wiseman said these meaningful gestures happen thanks to their strong bond as a crew.
The tribute especially touched Wiseman's daughters watching from Mission Control—a reminder of how personal connections shape even the biggest missions.