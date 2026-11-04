NASA asks private companies to prevent Hubble re-entry by 2034
Technology
NASA is asking private companies for ideas to stop the Hubble Space Telescope from falling back to Earth by 2033 or 2034.
It's looking for new technology that can boost Hubble's orbit, improve its performance, or safely retire it: basically anything to help keep this legendary telescope working longer.
Proposals are open until November 30, 2026.
Hubble sinking from atmospheric drag
Hubble has been slowly sinking because of atmospheric drag and can't fix its own orbit.
If nothing's done, NASA says it could re-enter Earth's atmosphere within the next decade.
That's why it's hoping fresh ideas from the private sector will help preserve Hubble's legacy of amazing space discoveries for years to come.