NASA: asteroid 2026 JP1 will safely pass Earth May 20
Technology
NASA says a giant asteroid called 2026 JP1 (about as wide as a commercial airplane) will fly by Earth on May 20, 2026.
It will be traveling super fast but will stay a safe 4.2 million miles away, so there is no threat of it hitting us.
Asteroid 2026 JP1 bright and steady
JP1's unusual brightness and steady path make it stand out.
If an asteroid like this ever entered our atmosphere, it could cause serious damage, but for now it is just passing by.