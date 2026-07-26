NASA astronaut Anil Menon posts Starbase photos from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon just posted some amazing shots of SpaceX's Starbase launch site, snapped straight from the International Space Station.
He paired the photos with a shout-out to future missions: "Our view of Starbase from space! Here's to a successful launch. Send it!"
Anil Menon: emergency doctor, ex-SpaceX surgeon
Menon, who joined NASA in 2021, has worked as an emergency doctor and was once a SpaceX flight surgeon.
Born in Minneapolis to an Indian father and a Ukrainian mother, he brings a unique perspective to spaceflight.
Social media loved his photos, one user called Starbase "rocket paradise" and another user said, "The most spectacular views ever from any rocket on the ascending side of launch!"