NASA astronaut Anil Menon sends 1st video message from ISS
NASA astronaut Anil Menon, whose roots trace back to Kerala, just sent his first video message from the International Space Station.
On July 15, 2026, he thanked his family and his teams at SpaceX and the Space Force for helping him reach this milestone.
"Day one in orbit and I'm overwhelmed by gratitude, love, and beauty for this Earth we share!" he shared.
First Malayali astronaut on Expedition 74
Menon is making history as the first Malayali astronaut on the ISS. He's participating in research in medicine, biology, Earth observation, and tech during his eight-month Expedition 74 mission, work that supports NASA's future Moon and Mars plans.
Born in Minneapolis to Indian-Ukrainian parents, Menon's journey includes being a NASA flight surgeon and setting up SpaceX's medical program.
He even helped with polio vaccination drives in India before heading to space.