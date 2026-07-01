NASA astronaut Anil Menon shares Buck Moon photo from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon just shared a stunning shot of July's full moon, called the Buck Moon, from the International Space Station.
The photo captures the moon glowing against deep space, offering a view you'd never get from Earth.
While people back home watched it rise above the horizon, astronauts got to see it from a whole new angle.
Buck Moon named by Native Americans
The name comes from Native American tradition, marking when male deer regrow their antlers in summer.
July's full moon also goes by Thunder Moon (for stormy weather) and Hay Moon (for harvest season).
NASA's Artemis program called this lunar moment "beautiful, familiar, and endlessly inspiring" on social media.