NASA astronaut Don Pettit shares Milky Way photo from ISS
NASA astronaut Don Pettit just dropped a jaw-dropping shot of the Milky Way, taken right from the International Space Station.
He used a Nikon Z9 and an Arri Zeiss 15mm lens to capture it, and the pic quickly blew up on X, with over seven million views and counting.
Pettit's sidereal drive steadies stars
Snapping stars from a spaceship moving at 27370km/h is no joke. Pettit used a custom-built sidereal drive, a clever device that rotates every 90 minutes, to keep the stars sharp during long exposures.
This tracker was made at Rochester Institute of Technology and will be on display there.
Pettit returned 1.2 million raw images
For Pettit, photography is more than just cool pics. He says, "Photography is an important part of sharing the journey to new frontiers for all people of Earth!"
His Milky Way photo is just one out of 1.2 million RAW images he brought back from his mission!