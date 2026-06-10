NASA astronaut Jessica Meir posts aurora australis time-lapse from Dragon

Meir says crew watched southern aurora

Auroras happen when charged particles from the sun hit Earth's atmosphere and get pulled toward the poles by our planet's magnetic field, creating those glowing, shifting curtains of light.

Even with their packed schedule, Meir and her crew paused to soak in the view, with Meir posting, "There is a lot going on right now on the Space Station, but fortunately we are all safe and witnessed a spectacular southern aurora show yesterday thanks to a recent solar event."