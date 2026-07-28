NASA astronaut Jessica Meir posts Nile photos highlighting river's patterns
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just posted some amazing photos of the Nile River taken from space, calling it "Mother Nature's Earth Art."
Her shots highlight the river's unique patterns and colors, giving us a fresh look at our planet's beauty from above.
Meir's Nile photos went viral
Meir's photos quickly went viral, with people calling them "Totally spectacular" and "the real art."
The images gave everyone a rare chance to see one of the world's most famous rivers in a whole new way, reminding us how awesome Earth can look through an astronaut's lens.