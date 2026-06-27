NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shares enchanting thundercloud photos from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just shared some seriously cool thundercloud photos snapped from the International Space Station.
Posted on June 26, 2026, her shots show wild cloud formations over the Pacific Northwest.
Meir called the view "enchanting," and pointed out how clouds come in all sorts of shapes and textures when seen from orbit.
Astronaut Jessica Meir called clouds 'ominous'
Meir mentioned these clouds looked a bit "ominous," not just peaceful.
Her post quickly grabbed attention online. Fans said things like "Very cool," and some joked they'd be glued to the windows if they had her view.
The images gave everyone a fresh reminder of how amazing Earth can look from space.