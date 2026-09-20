NASA astronaut Pettit posts space photo of Milky Way Venus
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit posted a jaw-dropping photo from space, showing off the Milky Way, bright Venus, and a glowing red ring around Earth.
If that wasn't cool enough, you can even spot flashes of purple lightning below.
Pettit called it "Two stormy worlds shining among endless stars!", a rare look at both cosmic and earthly wonders in one shot.
Online commenters praise Pettit's photo
People online were seriously impressed: comments rolled in calling the scene "Marvelous. Out-of-this-world view." and "pretty awesome."
Pettit's space posts are known for giving us a peek at sights most of us never get to see, and this latest image definitely kept everyone hooked on the magic of our universe.