NASA astronaut takes daughter's stuffed rabbit on space mission
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is making her Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station a bit more personal—she's taking her three-year-old daughter's stuffed rabbit along for the ride.
It's a sweet way to keep family close during the eight-month journey, which kicks off February 11, 2026.
Meir will lead a diverse crew
Meir leads a diverse crew: NASA pilot Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.
Together, they'll work on science experiments that help pave the way for future Moon and Mars missions.
Watch the launch live on NASA's website
NASA will stream the launch live starting at 4:00am EST on February 11.
You can catch all the action on NASA+, YouTube, or Amazon Prime—including docking with ISS and welcoming activities.