NASA astronauts and European astronaut observe Labor Day aboard ISS
NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway, Jessica Meir, and Anil Menon are enjoying a rare day off for Labor Day aboard the International Space Station (ISS), joined by European astronaut Sophie Adenot.
While they relax in orbit, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Andrey Fedyaev, and Anna Kikina will be monitoring the Progress 94 resupply spacecraft when it undocks from the Poisk module.
Progress 96 launches September 9
Progress 94 is making way for its replacement: Progress 96 launches from Kazakhstan on September 9 and will dock two days later.
Hathaway, Meir, and Adenot have been on board since February with SpaceX's Crew-12 mission; Dubrov, Kikina, and Menon arrived in July via Soyuz.
The NASA astronauts usually stick to a tight work schedule but get weekends and major holidays off, no backyard barbecues up there, but shared celebrations like Christmas help keep spirits high among this international crew.