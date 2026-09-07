NASA astronauts and European astronaut observe Labor Day aboard ISS

Progress 94 is making way for its replacement: Progress 96 launches from Kazakhstan on September 9 and will dock two days later.

Hathaway, Meir, and Adenot have been on board since February with SpaceX's Crew-12 mission; Dubrov, Kikina, and Menon arrived in July via Soyuz.

The NASA astronauts usually stick to a tight work schedule but get weekends and major holidays off, no backyard barbecues up there, but shared celebrations like Christmas help keep spirits high among this international crew.