NASA awards Lunar Outpost $220 million to build Pegasus rover
NASA just awarded Lunar Outpost $220 million under a task order to build the Pegasus rover, which will help support a permanent base near the Moon's south pole.
This new rover is designed to cover huge areas and can be operated by astronauts or remotely from Earth.
Pegasus finds water ice, explores terrain
Pegasus is engineered to handle wild temperature swings, from lower than -410 °F (-246 °C) to 250 °F (121 °C).
Its main job is finding water ice and exploring rough terrain, making it way more mobile than Apollo's old rovers (think 100 times more!).
All of this helps push long-term lunar exploration forward.
NASA wants Pegasus ready November 2027
NASA wants Pegasus ready by November 2027.
If all goes well, this rover will play a key role in future Moon missions and help humans explore the lunar south pole like never before.