NASA begins integrating Artemis III booster segments for 2027 launch
NASA just hit a big milestone in its push to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2028.
The agency has begun integrating booster segments for Artemis III, aiming to launch in 2027.
This means we're one step closer to humans walking on the lunar surface again.
Artemis III will test commercial docking
Artemis III will send astronauts into Earth orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft, mainly to test out docking with commercial ships, a crucial rehearsal before landing on the Moon in 2028.
Earlier this year, Artemis II pulled off a successful nearly 10-day voyage around the Moon, setting things up for these next big leaps.
NASA integrates left SLS booster segment
The SLS rocket's two twin boosters, each made of five segments, provide over 75% of the launch thrust.
NASA teams at Kennedy Space Center just integrated the left forward booster segment last week, moving us even closer to seeing new footprints on lunar soil.