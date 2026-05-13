NASA: Bus-sized asteroid 2026 JA1 will pass Earth May 13
Technology
Heads up: NASA says a bus-sized asteroid called 2026 JA1 will zoom past Earth on May 13, 2026.
It'll get as close as 973651km (which is more than twice the distance to the Moon), so there's absolutely no danger.
Scientists are tracking it closely just to be sure.
JA1 too dim for naked eye
You won't spot this asteroid with your eyes (it's way too small and dim), but professional telescopes might catch its movement if conditions are right.
These near misses help astronomers sharpen their tracking skills and learn more about how space rocks move.
NASA keeps tabs on objects like JA1, which can teach us about the solar system's history and help protect our planet.