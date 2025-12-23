NASA called out over Boeing Starliner mission troubles Technology Dec 23, 2025

NASA is under fire from its own safety panel for how it handled Boeing's Starliner mission last year.

The mission, which launched in June 2024, ran into serious issues—think thruster failures and helium leaks—that left astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams stuck on the ISS way longer than planned.

The panel says NASA should have officially called it a "mishap," but didn't, which slowed down important investigations and raised concerns about future safety.