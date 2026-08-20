NASA cancels Swift observatory rescue after link spacecraft lost control

Even though the rescue didn't work out, Katalyst will continue to operate Link in proximity with the telescope to demonstrate capabilities for future rescue operations.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said, "This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting."

Now, Swift is set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up later this year.

Meanwhile, Hubble, the legendary telescope launched in 1990, is also losing altitude from solar activity, so its future is up in the air as NASA figures out what to do next.