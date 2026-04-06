NASA clears iPhone 17 Pro Max for Artemis 2 mission
NASA just gave the iPhone 17 Pro Max the green light for its Artemis two mission, making it the first time astronauts will use a regular smartphone on a deep space mission to snap photos of Earth and the Moon from space.
This move follows some pretty intense safety checks, since taking everyday tech into space is no small thing.
NASA tests addressed iPhone safety risks
Before saying yes, NASA ran thorough tests to see how the iPhone would handle zero gravity and checked for risks like its glass shattering.
Tobias Niederwieser from BioServe Space Technologies shared that potential hazards were considered and addressed to keep astronauts safe.
Even without Apple's direct involvement, passing these tough standards sets the iPhone apart from usual space gear, and marks a big step as NASA gears up to send humans back into deep space after 50 years.