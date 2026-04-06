NASA clears iPhone 17 Pro Max for Artemis 2 mission

NASA tests addressed iPhone safety risks

Before saying yes, NASA ran thorough tests to see how the iPhone would handle zero gravity and checked for risks like its glass shattering.

Tobias Niederwieser from BioServe Space Technologies shared that potential hazards were considered and addressed to keep astronauts safe.

Even without Apple's direct involvement, passing these tough standards sets the iPhone apart from usual space gear, and marks a big step as NASA gears up to send humans back into deep space after 50 years.