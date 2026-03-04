NASA clears major hurdle for Artemis 2 Moon mission
NASA just addressed an interruption in helium flow caused by an obstructed quick-disconnect seal on its Artemis 2 rocket, clearing a big hurdle before the next crewed mission to the Moon.
Engineers made a repair on March 3, 2026, removing and reassembling the quick-disconnect and began validating the work by running a reduced helium flow after a seal issue caused problems during testing last month.
Helium is pretty important here—it keeps the rocket's fuel tanks pressurized and engines ready for action.
NASA aims to roll out Artemis 2 later this month
With work to validate the helium repair ongoing, NASA teams are swapping out batteries across the rocket and retesting safety systems.
They're also replacing a liquid oxygen seal to make sure everything's good to go.
The plan: roll out the Artemis 2 later this month and aim for an April launch with astronauts on board.
A historic journey around the Moon
Artemis 2 is set to be NASA's first crewed trip around the Moon since Apollo 17—so it's a huge milestone!
This 10-day mission will pave the way for landing humans back on lunar soil in 2028, making space history all over again.