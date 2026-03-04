NASA clears major hurdle for Artemis 2 Moon mission Technology Mar 04, 2026

NASA just addressed an interruption in helium flow caused by an obstructed quick-disconnect seal on its Artemis 2 rocket, clearing a big hurdle before the next crewed mission to the Moon.

Engineers made a repair on March 3, 2026, removing and reassembling the quick-disconnect and began validating the work by running a reduced helium flow after a seal issue caused problems during testing last month.

Helium is pretty important here—it keeps the rocket's fuel tanks pressurized and engines ready for action.