NASA conducts 1st controlled medical evacuation from International Space Station
Technology
NASA just pulled off something it has never done before: a "controlled medical evacuation" from the International Space Station.
In January 2026, astronaut Michael Fincke suddenly lost his ability to speak during a meal, so NASA's chief health and medical officers ordered an early return for hospital evaluation.
Fincke health scare prompts NASA review
Fincke's health scare raised real concerns about possible neurological issues and showed just how tricky medical emergencies in space can be.
After this incident, NASA was prompted to review medical records of past astronauts and highlighted the need for improved in-space medical capabilities and planning, especially with bigger missions to the Moon or Mars on the horizon.