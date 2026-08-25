NASA confirms 1st lunar cave near Apollo 11 landing site
Technology
NASA just found a hidden cave near the Apollo 11 landing site on the Moon, thanks to radar from its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.
This is the first real proof that lunar caves exist, and they could give astronauts a safe place to hide from harsh radiation and wild temperature swings.
Moon lava tube could host bases
The cave sits under a huge pit, more than 300 feet wide and more than 400 feet deep, and stretches at least 130 feet across.
Scientists think it might be part of an ancient lava tube, which could make it perfect for building Moon bases or finding water ice for drinking and rocket fuel.
The tricky part? The entrance is steep and unstable, so exploring it will probably need some high-tech gear like lifts or jet packs.