NASA considering revival of retired SR-71A Blackbird tail no. 844
Technology
NASA is considering reviving the SR-71A Blackbird, a spy plane retired in 1999.
The spotlight is on Tail No. 844, which was moved into a hangar at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center, and former engineers were asked for help but turned it down due to the tough challenges involved.
SR-71A engines dormant, parts destroyed 2007
Restoring this jet isn't simple: its engines haven't run in decades, and spare parts were destroyed back in 2007.
The plane needs special JP-7 fuel and special chemicals just to start up, plus some maintenance gear doesn't even exist anymore.
Still, NASA's interest shows just how much this iconic aircraft means for aviation history and tech innovation.