NASA crew finishes 378-day Mars simulation at Johnson Space Center
Four crew members just wrapped up over a year living in isolation at NASA's Johnson Space Center, simulating what life could be like on Mars.
For 378 days, they grew crops in fake Martian soil and dealt with the awkwardness of super-slow communication, just like it would be millions of miles from Earth.
Second CHAPEA mission preps Mars missions
This was NASA's second CHAPEA mission all about prepping for real human trips to Mars and beyond.
The crew (a commander, medical officer, science officer, and flight engineer) had to figure out how to handle limited resources and being cut off from the world.
NASA's Vanessa Wyche praised their resourcefulness, saying what they learned will help pave the way for missions first to the moon and "one day, Mars," and NASA's Mars goal is as early as the 2030s, with plans before that to return astronauts to the moon.