NASA crew finishes 378-day Mars simulation at Johnson Space Center

This was NASA's second CHAPEA mission all about prepping for real human trips to Mars and beyond.

The crew (a commander, medical officer, science officer, and flight engineer) had to figure out how to handle limited resources and being cut off from the world.

NASA's Vanessa Wyche praised their resourcefulness, saying what they learned will help pave the way for missions first to the moon and "one day, Mars," and NASA's Mars goal is as early as the 2030s, with plans before that to return astronauts to the moon.