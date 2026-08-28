NASA DART impact sped Dimorphos orbit by 33 minutes

NASA just pulled off something straight out of a sci-fi movie: its DART spacecraft slammed into Dimorphos, a small moonlet orbiting the asteroid Didymos, which has a diameter of about 150 meters, or 492 feet, to see if we could change its path.

The impact, which happened 11 million kilometers from Earth, sped up Dimorphos's orbit by 33 minutes, way more than scientists hoped for.