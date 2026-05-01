NASA delays Artemis 3 to late 2027 for docking test
NASA's Artemis 3 mission just got delayed to late 2027, which means the next human trip to the moon won't happen before 2028.
Instead of heading straight for lunar exploration, Artemis 3 will now test out a key docking maneuver in Earth's orbit using the Orion spacecraft.
The main reason? SpaceX and Blue Origin are still working through some big challenges with their Starship and Blue Moon landers.
White House asks $2.8B for HLS
The White House's 2027 budget request for NASA allocates $2.8 billion for Artemis Human Landing System contracts.
Jared Isaacman says he's optimistic about hitting that new timeline for testing how different landers work together, but there are still some major steps ahead, like uncrewed lunar landings and upgrades to fuel and life support systems before humans actually set foot on the moon again.
Despite these delays, NASA is sticking with its goal of regular moon missions and a lasting human presence there in the coming decade.