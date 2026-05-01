NASA delays Artemis 3 to late 2027 for docking test

White House asks $2.8B for HLS

The White House's 2027 budget request for NASA allocates $2.8 billion for Artemis Human Landing System contracts.

Jared Isaacman says he's optimistic about hitting that new timeline for testing how different landers work together, but there are still some major steps ahead, like uncrewed lunar landings and upgrades to fuel and life support systems before humans actually set foot on the moon again.

Despite these delays, NASA is sticking with its goal of regular moon missions and a lasting human presence there in the coming decade.