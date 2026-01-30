NASA delays Artemis II 'wet dress rehearsal' to Monday

The team will fill up the giant SLS rocket with over 700,000 gallons of super-cold fuel and run through a practice countdown, stopping just before liftoff. An evaluation of the emergency egress system occurred—NASA tweaked the escape basket brakes after a recent hiccup.

If all goes smoothly, Artemis II could launch as soon as February 8-10, with four astronauts on board: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen.

The crew is already in quarantine and will head to Kennedy about six days before takeoff—so we're getting really close to seeing humans orbit the Moon again!