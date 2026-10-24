NASA details Artemis III lander test at Kennedy Space Center

First up, New Glenn will send the Blue Moon lander into low Earth orbit. Then NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and ESA's Luca Parmitano will ride Orion (launched by SLS) to join it.

The crew will practice docking and run emergency drills to prep for future Moon landings near the south pole in 2028.

While they're aiming for a summer 2027 liftoff, supply chain hiccups have pushed things back by about three months. Still, Jared Isaacman says he's confident they'll stay on track.