NASA details Artemis III lander test at Kennedy Space Center
NASA just dropped details on its big Artemis III Moon lander test, marking a huge step for future lunar missions.
Announced at Kennedy Space Center, the plan involves three rockets, NASA's SLS, SpaceX's Starship, and Blue Origin's New Glenn, all teaming up for a seriously complex launch.
Blue Moon lander aboard New Glenn
First up, New Glenn will send the Blue Moon lander into low Earth orbit. Then NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and ESA's Luca Parmitano will ride Orion (launched by SLS) to join it.
The crew will practice docking and run emergency drills to prep for future Moon landings near the south pole in 2028.
While they're aiming for a summer 2027 liftoff, supply chain hiccups have pushed things back by about three months. Still, Jared Isaacman says he's confident they'll stay on track.