NASA detects 728 feet wide moon crater from 2024 impact

NASA just spotted a huge new crater on the Moon, thanks to a comet or asteroid fragment that struck the Moon sometime between 11 April and 22 May 2024.

Detected by scientist Robert Wagner with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, this fresh crater is 728 feet wide and 141 feet deep, making it the biggest new lunar crater recorded in recent observations.

Impacts like this only happen about once every 132 years, so it's a pretty rare event.